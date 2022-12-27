scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Jr NTR is ‘enjoying a New York minute’ with wife Lakshmi Pranathi. See here

Actor Jr NTR is enjoying family time with his wife and children in the US. He shared a photo from his time in New York on social media.

Jr NTRTelugu actor Jr NTR is on a USA vacation with wife Lakshmi Pranathi. (Photo: Instargram/taraj999)

RRR actor Jr NTR is loving his vacation in the US as he recently took to social media to post a photo from his time in New York. In his latest photo, Tarak is seen posing with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi in the middle of a street. He captioned the photo, “Enjoying a New York minute.”

A few days ago, Jr NTR had uploaded a candid photo with his wife while they in Miami. It seemed liked the photo was clicked at a party where he was lovingly hugging his wife. The photo left fans guessing if it was clicked by their younger son Bhargav Ram.

Check out Jr NTR’s post here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

Also Read |How SS Rajamouli’s RRR swept box-offices this year and bewitched audiences across the globe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

 

Jr NTR’s last release RRR is emerging as a disruptor in the global market with multiple nominations in prestigious, international awards. RRR’s song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted by the Academy in the Best Original Song category. The song’s lyrics have been written by Chandrabose, with vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The song has been composed by MM Keeraavani.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has scored five nominations in the Critics Choice Awards and two in the Golden Globes awards. Rajamouli is actively promoting the film in the West. The movie recently became the highest grossing Indian film in Japan.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli promoted the film extensively in Japan ahead of its premiere in the country in October. Talking about the success of RRR outside of India, Rajamouli had earlier told Indiewire, “Obviously, I’m happy about it. I can’t pinpoint why it happened, but I would say a part of it is that Western audiences are not getting the full-blown action of Masala movies. Maybe Hollywood movies aren’t giving them enough of that. That’s what I gather when I look at the response. In any case, that really, really surprised me, and I’m really, really happy about it.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 01:51:55 pm
