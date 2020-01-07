‘Shameful, horrific’

Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon

While most Bollywood A-listers gave CAA dinner with Union Minister Piyush Goyal a miss on the weekend, several young actors haved condemned the use of violence against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Post the horrific violence that was unleashed on Sunday, Twitter saw posts by actors such as Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, who condemned the attacks and tweeted their support for JNU.

Sanon wrote, “It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What’s going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!…” Kapoor retweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s post regarding the violence, adding, “Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents.”

Pannu, meanwhile, tweeted videos depicting the violent attack. She commented, “Such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see… saddening…”

Actor and author Twinkle Khanna, who tweets under the handle Mrs Funnybones, posted a photograph of a daily tabloid, with an added comment, “India, where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can’t oppress people with violence — there will be more protests, more strikes, more people on the street. This headline says it all.” Alia Bhatt retweeted the said post. Actor Swara Bhasker, who is an alumnus of JNU, also took to social media to write several posts highlighting the incidence in the institution.

YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, who has 2.6 million followers on Twitter, retweeted posts by Anand Mahindra and Indira Jaisingh, which spoke in favour of JNU. He then wrote a two-part tweet, where he explained his stand against violence. “Maine apne bharat mein aisi hinsa ki kabhi kalpana nahi kari thi. Agar aap mein thodi si bhi deshbhakti hai, toh yeh samajh lijiye ki politics se upar insaaniyat hai… “. The second tweet had the hashtags #JNUattacks and #jaihind.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who recently made a comeback on Twitter after Jamia Millia Islamia was attacked, also tweeted his support for JNU students, along with film director Anubhav Sinha. Actor Rajkummar Rao, who had spoken up at the time of CAA protests in Jamia Millia Islamia as well, tweeted a statement: “What happened in #JNU is shameful, horrific and heartbreaking. Those who are responsible behind these attacks should be punished. #JNUViolence.” Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly too expressed their solidarity with JNU on social media.

