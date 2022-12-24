Jin’s first photo from military camp revealed, ARMY says he looks ‘so tired’. See here

BTS member Jin recently started his military service and now, the first photo of the music star at military camp has been circulated online. The photo looks like it was shot for official purposes, and it shows Jin looking straight into the camera against the South Korean flag.

BTS ARMY was overwhelmed after they saw the photo and wrote in the comments section, “Our Worldwide handsome looking good!! Miss him terribly.” Another fan commented, “He looks so tired.” Jin has taken a break from the band to complete the mandatory military service. Earlier this year, the band announced a hiatus after which many suspected that they were breaking up. However, BTS soon announced that this was not a break up but an attempt to work on solo projects. Jin, after announcing his military service, released his single The Astronaut, featuring Chris Martin.

Another reel featuring a masked Jin is also being shared on Instagram. This one features him carrying out a few chores at the camp.

Just a few days ago, RM, Suga, j-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook all posed with Jin as they bid him farewell.

BTS’ agency Big Hit released a statement cautioning fans against visiting the training camp. The statement read, “In order to prevent safety accidents caused by on-site congestion, Jin will enter the grounds of the recruit training center while in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans separately. Due to the nature of the venue, we ask for your understanding that there is no separate waiting space for reporters. The agency will not spare its efforts and continued support until the day Jin fulfills his military service duties and returns in good health. Thank you.”