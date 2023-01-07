scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Jeremy Renner celebrates birthday in hospital, thanks ICU team for ‘beginning this journey’

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner celebrated his birthday with hospital staff as he continues to recover from the injuries he sustained during an accident while ploughing snow.

jeremy rennerJeremy Renner celebrated his birthday in the hospital. (Photo: Jeremy Renner/Instagram)
Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who is known for his role as superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel film series, recently met with an accident while ploughing snow in Nevada’s Reno. The actor turned 52 on Saturday and took to his Instagram to thank the medical team that has been working on his treatment.

Sharing the picture, Jeremy Renner wrote, “Thank you Renowned medical team for beginning this journey (Sic).” Here’s the pic:

Jeremy Renner's Insta story Jeremy Renner’s Insta story

On January 3, Renner used PistenBully or Sno-Cat, a heavy snow-removing vehicle, to retrieve his car which was stuck in the snow. After getting the car out of the jam, Renner was run over by the Sno-Cat severely injuring him, according to a report published in Variety.

Earlier, he took to Instagram to share a picture from the hospital with the caption, “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

ALSO READ |Jeremy Renner shares new video from hospital: ‘A not no great ICU day turned to amazing spa day’

So far, the actor has undergone two surgeries for the injuries and has been recovering from the accident since then.

On the work front, Jeremy Renner was last seen in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. He is also acting in the ongoing series Mayor of Kingstown. With respect to films, he was part of Black Widow (2021).

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 18:57 IST
