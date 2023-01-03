scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Jeremy Renner accident: MCU star Mark Ruffalo, director James Gunn wish the actor ‘full and speedy recovery’

Actors like Mark Ruffalo and Anil Kapoor have wished a speedy recovery to MCU star Jeremy Renner, who suffered a blunt chest trauma and had to undergo surgery recently.

jeremy and markJeremy Renner recently underwent surgery. (Photo: Renner, Ruffalo/Instagram)
MCU star Jeremy Renner, known to many as Hawkeye, is currently recuperating in a US hospital after suffering a weather-related accident while plowing snow. Various regions of America were on the receiving end of a snow storm, which subsequently led to power loss for a day in areas such as Carson, Douglas and Lyon counties, according to reports.

As Renner is recovering, fans and celebrities have send him get well soon wishes. Mark Ruffalo, who has worked with Renner in Marvel films, took to his Instagram story and wrote, “Prayers up for our brother Jeremy Renner for a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way.”

jeremy renner (Photo: Mark/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who will be seen opposite Jeremy Renner in Disney Plus series Rennervations, tweeted, “Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy” with multiple hug emojis. Guardians of the Galaxy series director James Gunn also extended his best wishes as he simply tweeted, “My heart is with @JeremyRenner.”

Also Read |Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident

Besides playing Hawkeye in Marvel films, Renner is known for his roles in films such as The Hurt Locker, The Town, American Hustle and Arrival among others.

