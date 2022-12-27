scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Jason Statham, Hugh Grant’s Operation Fortune to release in India on January 6

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Operation Fortune centres on special agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives as they recruit one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission.

Operation Fortune filmPoster of Jason Statham and Hugh Grant-starrer Operation Fortune. (Photo: PicturesPVR/Twitter)
Spy action comedy Operation Fortune, starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant, is set to arrive in Indian theatres on January 6. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film centres on special agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives as they recruit one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission.

“Espionage never looked so good… Coming to a cinema near you on January 6,” PVR Pictures posted on Twitter alongside a new poster of the movie.

Actors Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone round out the cast.

Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Ritchie have penned the screenplay. Operation Fortune is produced by Miramax.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 15:28 IST
