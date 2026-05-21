‘Security guards are very aggressive’: Jasmine Sandlas stops Dehradun concert as barricades collapse

Singer Jasmine Sandlas was forced to stop her concert midway in Dehradun after chaos broke out amid the audience and barricades collapsed, causing several fans to fall. Videos from the venue, which have now gone viral on social media, show the singer pausing her performance and personally stepping in to calm the crowd.

Jasmine was performing at a university fest in Dehradun when a section near the front audience area allegedly turned chaotic. Videos from the venue show barricades collapsing near the front audience area as security personnel attempted to control the crowd, causing panic and several attendees to lose balance and fall.

The singer immediately stopped performing. In videos circulating online, Jasmine can be seen repeatedly asking her internal team to intervene while expressing concern over the aggressive handling of the crowd by security personnel.

“ I am so sorry this is happening. I need my internal team to take over. These security guards are very aggressive. I need my internal team to take over right now. We can solve this in 30 seconds,” Jasmin says in one of the clips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Jasmine apologises to fans

Once the situation came under control, Jasmine resumed the concert and even lightened the mood with a joke. “I’ve come to Dehradun for the first time, and that too to DIT. I can understand that there’s a lot of excitement. But when I come on stage, please make sure the barricading is done well,” she told the crowd.

ALSO READ: 24-carat gold dresses, pink Rolls Royce for kids: Desi Bling shows unhinged Dubai billionaire life

Other videos from the college fest show Jasmine performing songs from Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She also paid tribute to students by singing Jeene Do from 3 Idiots and KK’s iconic Pyaar Ke Pal.

Story continues below this ad

Jasmine trolled for pouring a bottle of water on herself

This is not the first time Jasmine Sandlas has gone viral because of moments from her concerts. Earlier this year, the singer made headlines after a clip showed her pouring a bottle of water on herself during her performance. Many viewers also felt she appeared to be lip-syncing during parts of the show, as the track seemed to continue playing even when the microphone was lowered at times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @exclusive.celebs

About Jasmine

Jasmine began her music career in 2008 but rose to fame with Yaar Na Miley alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh from the soundtrack of Kick, starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. More recently, she has delivered popular tracks such as Shararat, Main Aur Tu, Jaiye Sajna and Aari Aari.