Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor says there’s enough ‘machinery to make you feel like you’ve killed it’: ‘Agar aap rubbish bhi kar lo…’

Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the machinery in the film business that can give a lot of false confidence to actors.

Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor gave some praiseworthy performances in her recent films like Good Luck Jerry and Mili. While she did receive some acclaim for these, the Dhadak actor said that she does not value herself based on the results of films. In a recent interview, Janhvi shared that there is enough ‘machinery’ to make one feel like they have reached the top even when they have done some ‘rubbish’ work. She was presumably talking about the social media and PR machinery that does not give the correct picture of one’s success or failure.

Janhvi shared with Bollywood Bubble, “In this day and age, you can’t value yourself based on the result because… and this might bite me in the a*s to say this but I think there’s so much machinery behind everything to make even agar aap rubbish bhi kar lo (even if you do rubbish work), there’ll be enough noise to make you feel like you have killed it in life and you’ll kill it in life. There’ll be enough noise to make you feel like you suck so I try not to value myself based on the result so much.”

Also Read |When Rajiv Gandhi sent doctors from AIIMS to treat Sanjay Khan after tragic fire accident on Tipu Sultan sets: ‘I had less than 10 per cent chance of survival’

Janhvi Kapoor added that she is not a result-oriented actor but a process-oriented performer. “Results se confidence nahi milta mujhe. Experience karne se, process se, seekh milne se mujhe confidence milta hai. (I don’t get confidence from the result. Experience, process, learning, that gives me confidence).”

Janhvi previously spoke about her massive social media following at the Film Companion roundtable and said that one’s virtual presence does not necessarily translate into ticket sales. Her last release Mili came out in theatres but failed to translate into numbers. The film is now out on Netflix.

