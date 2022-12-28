scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

James Cameron reveals he edited out 10 minutes of Avatar: The Way of Water to avoid fetishising guns

James Cameron said in a recent interview that he probably wouldn't make the Terminator movies in the current climate.

A still from Avatar: The Way of Water trailerA still from Avatar: The Way of Water trailer
Director James Cameron, in a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, revealed that he edited out 10 minutes of Avatar: The Way of Water as he wanted to avoid glorifying gun violence. The filmmaker also reflected on his previous films, and said that he wouldn’t make those movies in the current political climate.

He said, “I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action. I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same thing, depending on how you look at it. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker.”

Apart from the Terminator series, even his 1994 film True Lies features guns. The director said that he finds this problematic now. He said, “I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to make that film now. I don’t know if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of Terminator movies 30+ years ago, in our current world. What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach.” Gun violence is a contentious topic in the USA.

Avatar: The Way of Water has turned out to be a huge box office success. In India, the film has surpassed the box office collections of domestic releases of every Bollywood and Tamil film this year. The film is currently the third-highest grosser in India behind KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR.

ALSO READ |Avatar The Way Of Water movie review: James Cameron takes immersive to another dazzling level

Starring Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and others, Avatar: The Way of Water takes the audience back to Pandora, where the heroes Jake Sully and Neytiri are faced with a new threat.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 18:14 IST
