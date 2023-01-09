Is Vijay the next Rajinikanth? Superstar answered it 20 years ago

‘Who is the next Superstar?’ has been a hotly debated topic across several Tamil news channels. It’s also seemingly the only thing that’s being debated across social media platforms. Superstar Rajinikanth has held that top position for over 40 years now. At the moment, the leading candidates considered worthy of being called the next Rajinikanth are Vijay and Ajith Kumar.

It all started with Varisu producer Dil Raju claiming Vijay was a bigger star than Ajith. And for some reason, the debate took on another layer: Is Vijay bigger than Rajinikanth?

For the uninitiated, the hunt for the next Superstar began 20 years ago. In Tamil Nadu, Superstar is synonymous with Rajinikanth and not just an English noun that can be used without careful consideration while referring to other popular stars. The market pundits have not been able to find a definitive candidate for that position yet. When Baba (2002) tanked at the box office, many wrote off Rajinikanth. It was touted as the end of his box office supremacy. Thus began the search for the next Rajinikanth. But, even today, he commands a considerable market share and has delivered the biggest blockbusters (Enthiran, Kabali, 2.0) in the history of Indian cinema. At 72, he’s still going strong.

For example, in about seven months during the intervening period of 2018 and 2019, Rajinikanth’s three films collected a combined total of Rs 1000 crore from their worldwide ticket sales.

For a long time now, all stars, including Vijay and Ajith, have maintained that no star can replace Rajinikanth. And everyone will agree without a debate. There can never be a replacement for him as a cultural icon. His contribution to the field of entertainment and the growth of Indian cinema the world over are unmatchable. The whole debate is about who among the current crop of top stars in Tamil cinema occupies the most commercial real estate at the box office. But, the debate has digressed and flown in a different direction.

Rajinikanth himself is not very fond of his ‘Superstar’ position. He appreciates it and enjoys it while he can. But, he never desires to hold onto it forever. And he said the same in clear terms about 20 years ago.

Rajinikanth was the chief guest at the success event of Saamy (2003). The film had Vikram in the lead and became a smash hit at the box office. Rajinikanth was in awe of Vikram’s performance and director Hari’s talent at the time. And he was very generous in his appreciation for the film. Fresh off the debacle of Baba, Rajinikanth hadn’t signed any new movie. “I’m also bored doing the same thing. If I find a subject that interests me, I will definitely do it,” he had said at the event.

The event was attended by Vijay, Vikram and Suriya, the top-tier stars touted as potential candidates to take the place of Rajinikanth in Tamil cinema. And Rajinikanth had no qualms in sharing a few tips with the younger stars to find highest positions in Tamil cinema.

Here is Rajinikanth addressing the topic: Who’s the next Rajinikanth?

“Superstar is similar to positions like a Commissioner, IG, DIG, CM or PM. Superstar is another post and it keeps going from one person to another with time. The person who’s holding that place will retire but that position will remain. They say long, live king. But, when a king dies, a new king will come. In a particular period, the actor who gives many hits, whose films fetch high profits and who has a lot of fan following, and whose films don’t incur losses to their investors is the Superstar.

Just remember one thing, don’t expect me to do that till the end of my time. In any profession, the first half is all about putting in the hard work, earning money, fame and creating a reputation and the second half is all about protecting everything that we have earned. So the wise one will not strive to protect everything. He will let some go. Fame is like building a castle in the sand. You can build it but how long will you guard it? You can have people to protect it but how will you protect it against the wind or rain?

I will tell you what I did. I was not looking here and there. I put on the blinkers and followed my path. I’m my own ally and foe. I compete with my own films and I don’t compete against other films. Now, my competition is Padayappa. Next, I want to give a bigger hit than Padayappa. Vikram’s competition is Saamy. Suriya’s competition is Kaakha Kaakha. Vijay’s competition is Friends or Kadhalukku Mariyadhai. If you keep following that path, you will also grow and naturally reach a place.

Second thing, don’t have a lot of wants and don’t gather a lot of people (in your inner circle).”