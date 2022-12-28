‘I’m pissed off’: Glass Onion director Rian Johnson laments film having Knives Out in title

Glass Onion director Rian Johnson while opening up about the creation of the mystery-thriller flick claimed that he lamented the film having Knives Out in its title. According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Johnson made a concerted effort to create a follow-up to his 2019 hit Knives Out that would be its own independent tale with just investigator Benoit Blanc appearing in both movies.

“I’ve tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title,” Johnson told The Atlantic in an interview as quoted in a report by Deadline. “I want it to just be called Glass Onion.”

Johnson added, “I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it’s a new novel off the shelf every time. But there’s a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling.”

Despite being the second film in a trilogy, the filmmaker, who also helmed and written 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, aimed to give the film an ending.

“In terms of the Star Wars movie I did, I tried to give it a hell of an ending. I love endings so much that even doing the middle chapter of the trilogy, I tried to give it an ending,” he explained. “A good ending that recontextualizes everything that came before it and makes it a beautiful object unto itself–that’s what makes a movie a movie. It feels like there’s less and less of that. This whole poisonous idea of creating [intellectual property] has completely seeped into the bedrock of storytelling. Everyone is just thinking, How do we keep milking it? I love an ending where you burn the Viking boat into the sea.”

The cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery includes Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.