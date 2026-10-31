‘I’m an artiste, bro’: Diljit Dosanjh puts Punjab and politics centre stage at Delhi show

A map of Punjab, its outline etched across the night sky by synchronised drones and the words “Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh” inscribed within it, flashed above the massive stage at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as the strains of Punjabi global popstar Diljit Dosanjh crooning ‘Main hoon Punjab’ from Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila filled the crisp Capital air.

Arriving amid the pyrotechnics at the centre of the elaborate stage design, framed by a towering, volcano-like structure with a giant centre glowing like molten lava, the spectacle wasn’t just about the theatre of a typical concert by the popstar. He screamed, “Punjabi aa gaye oye” to limbs dancing and hearts pounding, right before diving into his famed number, GOAT. Soon enough, Punjab was centrestage — with its identity, faith and history becoming a recurring motif through the evening.

This included the choice of the date of the much-talked-about opening Aura Tour concert. The concert was initially scheduled for November 1. It was advanced by two days after Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney appealed to Dosanjh to consider the sentiments of Sikh families for whom the date is associated with the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. The singer agreed, ensuring that the concert would not coincide with a day of remembrance and mourning for many.

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Dosanjh, in the past, has often engaged with one of the most painful chapters in Sikh history. “1984 is in our collective subconscious,” Dosanjh said while speaking about his film, Jogi (2022).

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The concert had also faced issues regarding permissions, with Delhi Police initially not giving clearance citing security concerns. It was soon caught in a political crossfire. While the AAP alleged that the move reflected a bias against the singer, citing his support for the farmers agitation and his film on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the BJP dismissed it. The permission was eventually granted after the organisers addressed the security and traffic concerns of the police. Like Dosanjh suggested to his fans on Instagram, large numbers travelled by metro. “Dilli ka show hona zaroori tha… kyunki bohot saare logon ka zor laga tha ki show na ho… Hum toh kar diye hain,” said Dosanjh.

He also joked that he had a “direct word with God” over the phone, adding, “Now I am here, If anyone has the courage, let them come forward and try to stop it!” he roared. He also thanked Delhi police for helping with the safety, and even invited a woman CRPF personnel from the audience on stage and thanked her for the service before saluting an emotional officer. He reminded the crowd that his sense of safety rested on the presence and sacrifice of those who guard the country.

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The setlist spanned Dosanjh’s career, seamlessly shifting from explosive Punjabi pop hits like 5 Tara, GOAT, and Patiala peg to intimate, melodic ballads like Ikk kudi. There was also a tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with Saanso ki mala, among others. The wet ground did little to dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm.

“I’m an artiste, bro,” Dosanjh repeated through the evening, at one point putting the words in the sky above the stadium. The line, said during an Instagram live by Dosanjh in July, had become a talking point over the musician’s response to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s protests against alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak, which eventually resulted in the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

When asked whether he would lend his support to CJP’s protest, Dosanjh had said that he was an artiste, not a politician. His response drew a critical response on social media, particularly in light of his earlier support for the farmers’ agitation. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had then questioned the idea of an artiste’s responsibility to speak up on issues affecting society, publicly criticising artiste neutrality.

He’d mocked Dosanjh then, “Aana padta hai bro, nahi toh aapki filmein ban ho jaati hain.. Because everything is political, bro,” referring to Satluj, the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra that was removed a day after it was released.

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“I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don’t teach Punjabis how to fight. The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra’s film — we fought for that film for a long time,” Dosanjh responded to the criticism without naming Dipke or CJP.

The exchange was followed by Dipke attempting to put the matter behind them. In an Instagram post, acknowledging that Dosanjh’s remarks had hurt him while reiterating his admiration for the singer. He ended his post with, “Chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao (Consider me your younger brother and let the matter go)”. Dosanjh has not responded to Dipke yet.