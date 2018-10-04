‘I’ll be honest, we don’t receive any complaints against powerful names’, says Sushant Singh

I will be honest, we don’t receive any complaints against powerful names. I suppose it, again, boils down to the fear of losing work, said Sushant Singh I will be honest, we don’t receive any complaints against powerful names. I suppose it, again, boils down to the fear of losing work, said Sushant Singh

Dipti Nagpaul-D'Souza

Cine & TV Artists’ Association (CINTAA) general secretary Sushant Singh on the decision to apologise to Tanushree Dutta, the association’s grievance redressal system and why such few cases of sexual harassment come to light.

What prompted CINTAA to issue a statement in support of Tanushree?

After Tanushree’s statement that she had complained to CINTAA and received no support, it was imperative for us to look into it. We went back to our old records. We realised that while CINTAA got the producers to settle the monetary damages Tanushree suffered, her chief complaint of sexual harassment had been overlooked and the case had been closed. Even though the committee in power then was different, we felt it is our duty as CINTAA to admit to the fault.

What is the process of filing a sexual harassment complaint with CINTAA?

A member can file any complaint, be it a payment dispute or sexual harassment, by filling up the complaint form online. The form is also available at the CINTAA office. In case of emergencies, say if an incident of sexual harassment takes place during a film shoot, they can call our office and someone from CINTAA will surely intervene.

How many cases of sexual harassment does CINTAA receive in a year?

In the last three years since I have been associated with CINTAA, we have received no more than five or so cases. The truth is that most cases do not get reported. How does CINTAA address the sexual harassment complaints?

First, we advise the member to file a police complaint in the matter. But often the victims refrain from legal recourse. In that case, we step in and arbitrate via the producers’ body as all such cases are to be brought to the notice of the producer. Last year, we had a case where an actor was narrated a script but when she arrived on the sets, the script seemed vastly different. She was asked to perform certain intimate scenes that she was uncomfortable with. The set was in an isolated spot and dominated by a male crew. She shot certain portions but approached us as soon as she returned from the shoot. We called a meeting with the producer and ensured all footage objectionable to her was deleted.

Does the committee face pressure from the accused if he or she is powerful?

I will be honest, we don’t receive any complaints against powerful names. I suppose it, again, boils down to the fear of losing work. But I will add that the committee also comprises of actors, who probably face the same fears when dealing with a sexual harassment complaint against a powerful person. Also, in the past the committee has stood by the victim but the victim, under pressure, has withdrawn the complaint, leaving the committee members in the bad books of the powerful predator. While this happens, I won’t say it is the right thing to do. We hope to fix this.

