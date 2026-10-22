‘If Daler Mehndi was ill, why perform?’: Minister says another singer refunded fee due to illness

Daler Mehndi’s performance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand on Sunday evening has led to a massive controversy, as the performance was halted by MLA Subodh Uniyal, who accused the singer of performing while inebiated. Daler Mehndi’s brother Mika Singh demanded an apology from the MLA for insulting the singer on Wednesday evening, and now, the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter. MLA Subodh Uniyal has claimed that he was under “pressure” at the event to speak up and claimed that another singer, Sunanda Sharma, cancelled her appearance due to ill health, and that Daler Mehndi should have done the same.

‘Daler Mehndi shouldn’t have performed if he was unwell’

MLA Subodh Uniyal spoke to PTI and shared that as he was present at the event, he felt “the pressure” to speak up as he gathered that Daler Mehndi was “only lip-syncing and not singing.” He said, “Daler Mehndi, being a big name, was invited to the Kunjapuri Fair. But during the performance, it became apparent that he was only lip-syncing and not singing. I, being a local representative and also associated with the organising committee, felt the pressure from people who wanted this to be questioned.”

ALSO READ | Daler Mehndi revealed why he never touched alcohol: ‘I promised my ustaad, mother’

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Uniyal further claimed that Daler Mehndi was “not able to speak or walk” and the MLA “thought” that the singer was “under the influence of some substance.” “I don’t know what, because a medical examination was not conducted,” he said. Uniyal said that he later learnt that the singer was not well and said that the artiste should have informed the organisers about his health, and should not have performed at the event. “Being such a big artiste, he should have informed us about this. This fact was revealed only when he was interrupted. If he was unwell, he should not have come to perform,” he said.

‘Sunanda Sharma cancelled due to ill health, Daler Mehndi should have done the same’

Uniyal further claimed that they paid the singer Rs 35 lakh in advance. He told PTI, “We were asked to make full payment of Rs 35 lakh in advance to the artiste. Hotels were also booked in advance. I have nothing personal against Mehndi nor any intention to hurt him, but such a big artiste, knowing his condition, should have refused to perform.” He also spoke about interrupting the performance and said that he did not use any foul language. “I stand by the fact that if an artiste’s respect must stay intact, they should also work accordingly. I did not use any foul language while speaking to Mehndi,” he said.

Uniyal claimed that they had also hired singer Sunanda Sharma to perform at the event but she cancelled due to ill health and refunded the full amount to the organisers. “Artiste Sunanda Sharma was invited, but she fell sick. So, she refunded the full amount we paid her. When Sharma could not come, our team approached Daler Mehndi. If he was unwell, he should have informed us. The public are not doctors to know this. An artiste’s family and well-wishers will always stand with him, but we should also have been informed in advance,” he said.

ALSO READ | Sona Mohapatra questions Daler Mehndi’s performance: ‘Respect is not a one-way entitlement’

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Cine body requests PM Modi to look into the matter

Meanwhile, the cine body FWICE addressed a letter to PM Modi that read, “On behalf of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), we wish to express our deep concern regarding the reported incident involving renowned singer and performer Shri Daler Mehndi, who was publicly reprimanded by Uttarakhand Minister Shri Subodh Uniyal during a live performance at a religious, Navratri-linked community event.”

The letter further stated that the MLA “reprimanded” the singer citing concerns about “his physical condition, his ability to speak or stand, and whether he was singing live or lip-syncing.” “While we recognise the importance of ensuring the smooth conduct of public events, such concerns should be addressed with sensitivity and discretion rather than through public reprimand,” it read. The letter highlighted that concerns about a performer’s health must be addressed with “compassion and professionalism” and one must “exercise restraint” before jumping to conclusions.

Daler Mehndi was made to suffer ‘public humiliation’

They also wrote that a “celebrated name” like Daler Mehndi was made to suffer “public humiliation” and that this was a “deeply distressing” incident for the entertainment industry. “If an artist appears unwell, the priority should be to ensure their well-being and provide necessary assistance, rather than subjecting them to embarrassment before an audience,” it read.

The letter concluded by saying, “We therefore respectfully request your kind attention to this incident and urge you to advise the concerned authorities and public representatives to exercise greater sensitivity when dealing with artists and performers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

Mika Singh demands apology from MLA Subodh Uniyal

On Wednesday evening, singer Mika Singh, who is the younger brother of Daler Mehndi took to X to demand an apology from MLA Subodh Uniyal. “If a teacher at a school or college scolds a student, then it turns into a big issue. Then how is it okay to insult an artiste of such calibre in this way?” Demanding an apology from the MLA, Mika tagged him and wrote, “I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated.”

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Mika requested the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami “to look into the behaviour of” Subodh Uniyal “and take appropriate action.” He also demanded proof of the payment made to the veteran singer. ““Sir, you paid Rs 35 lakh in cash or cheque? If you have the receipts, then please present them in public so people can know the truth. Thank you!”

Mika had previously shared a video claiming that Daler Mehndi does not drink alcohol and declared that he would quit singing if anyone could prove that Daler Mehndi drinks alcohol.

What led to the Daler Mehndi controversy?

On Sunday evening, Daler Mehndi was performing at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district. During his performance, Subodh Uniyal got on the stage and accused Daler Mehndi of performing in a drunk state. “There is a Durga Mata programme for Navratri, and you are singing at the event after drinking alcohol, which is not appropriate,” he said. “We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us. This is wrong. It’s wrong. You were called because you have a big name. You can’t even speak, how will you sing?” he added.

Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher, Vir Das and many other Bollywood celebrities have spoken up in defence of Daler Mehndi.

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When Daler Mehndi said he does not drink alcohol

In a 2024 interview with Navbharat Times, Daler Mehndi had claimed that he does not drink alcohol. He had said, “One reason my voice has remained intact is that I do not drink alcohol. Otherwise, it would have been much more difficult. These days, even matching the voice you had five years ago can be a challenge, but I have recorded a song that I originally sang 27 years ago.”

The 59-year-old singer first shot to fame in the 1990s with Punjabi songs like ‘Bolo Tara Rara’, ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’, among others. He has also sung many popular Bollywood numbers like ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Na Na Na Re’, ‘Kudiyan Sheher Diyan’.