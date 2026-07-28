‘I was trembling’: Kajal Aggarwal recalls assistant director removing shirt to show tattoo

Kajal Aggarwal has been one of South India’s most adored stars for nearly two decades, inspiring an immense fan following across languages. But the actor says one fan encounter on a film set left her shaken rather than flattered.

In an interview with ABP News, Kajal opened up about an unsettling incident involving an assistant director who entered her caravan without permission while she was alone and surprised her by revealing a tattoo of her name. While she appreciated the gesture, she said the way it unfolded crossed a line.

Kajal Aggarwal recalls unsettling incident

Recalling the incident, Kajal said, “A few days ago, after wrapping up a shoot for a film, I was resting in my caravan. At that time, a person working as an assistant director on the film suddenly entered my caravan without taking permission. He immediately took off his shirt and showed me a tattoo of my name on his chest. I was so shocked by the incident that my hands and legs started trembling.”