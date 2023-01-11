scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

‘I am very much overwhelmed’: Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani gets emotional during Golden Globes acceptance speech

MM Keeravani went on to thank Rajamouli, the film's lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as well as the song's lyricist, co-composers, programmers and scene animator in his Golden Globe acceptance speech.

MM KeeravaniNaatu Naatu song composer MM Keeravani became emotional during his Golden Globes acceptance speech. (Photo: Screengrab/Golden Globes/NBC Entertainment/Twitter)

History was created at the 2023 Golden Globes stage on Wednesday as Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the Best Original Song award. The song’s music composer MM Keeravaani, who accepted the trophy on behalf of the team, got emotional on stage during his speech. He said, “Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else, not me. So, I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat that tradition because I mean my words.”

Keeravani went on to thank Rajamouli, the film’s lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as well as the song’s lyricist, co-composers, programmers and scene animator.

“This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song and without him this would not have happened. Kaala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy. NT Ramarao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all,” said Keeravaani.

The song composer was continuing with his acceptance speech when he was played offstage with music as his time got over.

Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, Naatu Naatu was released in March 2022 and was loved by the audience. The song has been watched more than 111 million times on YouTube. The Hindi version of the song Naacho Naacho has received more than 217 million views.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:09 IST
