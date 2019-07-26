Zombieland Double Tap trailer: Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone are back in the sequel

Ten years after Zombieland, the trailer of the sequel Zombieland Double Tap is here. Starring original cast members Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin, the events of this film begin after the original. The US is still a zombieland and the four characters have formed a family of their own.

This time their adventures include spending time at the White House as Harrelson’s Tallahassee pretends to be President. Abigail’s Little Rock has run off with a boy and now the family has to get her back to the group.

Watch the trailer of Zombieland Double Tap here:

There’s plenty of action and laughs this time around as well. Characters go around shooting zombies and this makes for some great action scenes. This trailer also reminds us of the “rules” that were established in the first film.

The sequel is directed by Ruben Fleischer who also directed the original film.

Zombieland Double Tap releases in October.