Zombieland 2 greenlit by Sony with entire original cast

Zombieland 2 reunites the entire original cast. Zombieland 2 reunites the entire original cast.

The sequel to 2009’s post-apocalyptic horror comedy Zombieland has been confirmed and the original cast which includes Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin is set to return, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Venom director Ruben Fleischer, who helmed the original film, will return for the sequel.

This sequel has been rumoured to be in production for years, and this is the first confirmation by the studio. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have penned a script for the sequel.

Zombieland was about a group of four survivors who find themselves in a world full of zombies wanting to eat them. Although the premise was dark and there was a lot of gore, the film itself was light in tone and humorous. Initially distrustful of each other, they begin to trust each other towards the end.

Zombieland, though a critical success, grossed only 75 million dollars in its domestic market, while its worldwide total was 102.4 million dollars. Its budget was just 24 million dollars though, which helped the studio recover the money.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the action this time will be in as varied places as the White House to the American heartland and they will face new kind of zombies that have evolved since the events depicted in the first movie. They will also meet human survivors.

Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch said in a statement, “This is one of those projects that fans have wanted to see happen for a long time — and no one wanted to see it happen more than Emma, Woody, Jesse and Abigail. These are some of the most in-demand actors, and I think they are making this movie because they love these characters. We are thrilled Ruben was willing to come back to direct the sequel, as his work on Venom has been truly amazing.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd