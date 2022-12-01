scorecardresearch
Zoe Saldana speaks about working in multiple movie franchises, says “felt artistically stuck”

Zoe Saldana pointed out that she has previously found herself wrestling with the pressure that Hollywood and society can put on women who have started a family and are in their 40s.

Zoe SaldanaZoe Saldana will next be seen in Avatar: The Way of Water. (Photo: zoesaldana/Instagram)

Hollywood star Zoe Saldana, who has been a part of major film franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy, recently reflected on the major tentpole projects that have helped define her care. According to The Hollywood Reporter, an American digital and print magazine, during an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Zoe said that she’s grateful for having been part of massive blockbusters but that they led her to feel “artistically stuck.” She stars as Neytiri in the highly anticipated film Avatar: The Way of Water.

“I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises. I’m very grateful for the opportunities that they provided, from collaborating with amazing directors and getting to meet cast members that I consider friends and getting to play a role that fans, especially children, love. But it also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles,” Zoe said, reported the outlet.

The actor further pointed out that she has previously found herself wrestling with the pressure that Hollywood and society can put on women who have started a family and are in their 40s.

However, she made it clear that she feels optimistic about what her career has in store as she moves forward. “But today, now that I’m 44, I’ve been able to have these opportunities, and I took control over my ageing and I took control over my voice and how I consider myself as a woman,” she continued.

Zoe has been part of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. She later starred as Uhura in Star Trek and then in Avatar, before her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the first Guardians of the Galaxy instalment, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 04:47:14 pm
