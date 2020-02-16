Zoe Kravitz on playing Catwoman in The Batman: Have to forget about the world

Zoe Kravitz plays the role of Catwoman in The Batman. Zoe Kravitz plays the role of Catwoman in The Batman.

Zoe Kravitz, who was cast in Matt Reeves’ The Batman as the superhero’s sometimes-lover-sometimes-enemy Seline Kyle, better known as Catwoman, says to play the role she has to forget what the rest of the world thinks and go internal.

While speaking to Variety, she said, “It was a little scary, but also whenever I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves. If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place.”

She added, “Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world.”

Kravitz also spoke about working with Robert Pattinson, who plays the titular role of billionaire Bruce Wayne who is secretly a masked and cowled superhero fighting Gotham City’s criminals at night.

She said, “I’ve never worked with him before, but we’ve been together for the last few weeks, I had to camera test with him and now we’ve been training together and rehearsing together and he’s just a delightful person and such a wonderful, thoughtful actor. I think he’s perfect for the role and it’s going to be such an adventure. I’m excited to have him as my partner in crime and to be there to support each other, because it’s intense. It’s going to be a long shoot and there’s a lot of pressure, and I know he has my back and I have his.”

Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro play supporting roles in The Batman. The film releases on June 25, 2021.

