scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 03, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Zoe Kravitz files for divorce from Karl Glusman

The Big Little Lies star filed for divorce from Glusman on December 23, 2020.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | January 3, 2021 12:55:08 pm
zoe kravitz - karl gulsman splitKravitz has decided to split from Gulsman after tying the knot in June 30, 2020. (Photo: Zoe Kravitz/Instagram)

Actors Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman are parting ways after 18 months of marriage.

According to court records obtained by People magazine, the Big Little Lies star filed for divorce from Glusman on December 23, 2020.

A representative for Zoe Kravitz confirmed the split exclusively to the publication.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actors, both 32, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on June 30, 2020.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Zoe Kravitz and Glusman, who were first linked in October 2016, tied the knot in 2019 at the Paris home of her father, musician Lenny Kravitz.

In an October 2018 interview to Rolling Stone magazine, Zoe Kravitz accidentally revealed she was engaged to Glusman after he proposed to her in her living room earlier that year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Ananya Panday
9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 03: Latest News

Advertisement