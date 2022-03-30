Zoe Kravitz calls out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock, shares cryptic post: ‘We’re assaulting people on stage now’

Hollywood star Zoe Kravitz expressed her disapproval at the Will Smith-Chris Rock slapdown controversy at the Oscars 2022 ceremony. Will Smith stirred a worldwide debate after he marched on to the stage and slapped host Chris Rock for making an unsavoury joke about his wife, Jada’s alopecia.

In a pair of Instagram posts shared on Tuesday afternoon, Zoe posted captions referring to the altercation, without mentioning Will by name. She wrote, “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” An hour later, the Batman star posted another photo of herself at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, with a similar caption, “And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show – where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

In his award acceptance speech Will Smith had apologised to the Academy, without mentioning Rock. Later, he apologised to Chris Rock in a statement where he said, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” Meanwhile, Jada shared a cryptic post on healing, without directly addressing the issue.