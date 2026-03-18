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‘Many people have been fooled’: Zendaya reveals her viral wedding images with Tom Holland ‘are not real’
While promoting her film The Drama, Zendaya took a moment to squash rumors about her wedding with Tom Holland in her own humorous style.
For the past few weeks, the internet has been abuzz with rumors that Zendaya secretly tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Tom Holland. Speculation intensified last week when the actress made a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2026, drawing attention to a simple gold band on her ring finger. Fans quickly took to social media, fueling further rumors about a possible marriage. Now, Zendaya has responded to the speculation in her characteristic humor.
‘Many people have been fooled’
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, to promote her upcoming film The Drama, she addressed the elephant in the room when the host asked her about AI-generated images of her wedding with Holland. She said, “Many people have been fooled by them. While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’ and I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real.’”
Zendaya added that some people in her real life were also fooled by the images and were surprised they weren’t invited. In her usual playful manner, she brought a clip to the show to clarify the confusion. The clip, which was played during the interview, depicted a wedding scene from The Drama, with Robert Pattinson’s face digitally swapped with Holland’s. Reacting to the footage, she said, “It was a beautiful day.” When the host asked if someone had actually put Holland’s face over Pattinson’s, she quipped, “No, that was real footage. That was real. I was there.”
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‘The wedding has already happened’
To those unversed, the news regarding couple’s marriage first surfaced at the 2026 Actor Awards earlier this month. Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, playfully teased the rumors on the red carpet. He said, “The wedding has already happened,” adding with a grin, “You missed it.” A visibly surprised reporter asked, “Is that true?” Roach laughed and confirmed, “It’s very true! Thank you so much.”
Holland appeared to confirm the engagement in September 2025. According to People, when a reporter referred to Zendaya as his “girlfriend,” Holland corrected him, saying, “Fiancée.” And, in an earlier interview, Zendaya praised Holland’s natural charisma. “I’m more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell,” she said, adding, “But he’s great at just talking to people and getting to know people,” quoted E! News.
The couple has long been private about their personal lives. Rumors of their romance first surfaced while working together on Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since then, they have occasionally been seen attending red carpet events, traveling together, and making public appearances, all while carefully maintaining their privacy.