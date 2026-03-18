‘Many people have been fooled’: Zendaya reveals her viral wedding images with Tom Holland ‘are not real’ 

For the past few weeks, the internet has been abuzz with rumors that Zendaya secretly tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Tom Holland. Speculation intensified last week when the actress made a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2026, drawing attention to a simple gold band on her ring finger. Fans quickly took to social media, fueling further rumors about a possible marriage. Now, Zendaya has responded to the speculation in her characteristic humor.

‘Many people have been fooled’

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, to promote her upcoming film The Drama, she addressed the elephant in the room when the host asked her about AI-generated images of her wedding with Holland. She said, “Many people have been fooled by them. While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’ and I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real.’”