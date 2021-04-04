scorecardresearch
Zendaya to play Lola Bunny in Space Jam A New Legacy

Zendaya's casting in Space Jam: A New Legacy was confirmed via the film’s official Twitter account on Saturday.

April 4, 2021 1:30:02 pm
ZendayaZendaya will voice Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2: A New Lagacy. (Photo: Zendaya/Instagram)

Actor Zendaya is set to voice the character of Lola Bunny in the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy. The Emmy winner actor’s casting was confirmed via the film’s official Twitter account on Saturday.

“Welcome to the Jam, @Zendaya,” the tweet read.

Directed by Malcolm D Lee, the much-awaited sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordon-led cult classic Space Jam follows NBA superstar LeBron James as he is thrust into a digital space known as The Serververse, where he has his son (Ceyair J Wright) taken away by an evil algorithm known as Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle).

James teams up with the Looney Tunes, competing in basketball against the algorithm’s Goon Squad, with the safe return of his son on the line.

The team Looney Tunes will include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Porky Pig and Roadrunner among others.

The cast also features Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green and Cedric Joe.

Many NBA and WNBA players, including Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike, will make cameo appearances in the film.

