Zendaya reveals what won her over in Tom Holland and the relationship red flags she watches for

Zendaya said she did not have to look far to realise Tom Holland was right for her

One year after announcing her engagement to Tom Holland, Zendaya has shared candid insights into what she considers relationship red flags, and the simple test she believes reveals a person’s true character.

Reflecting on her own relationship, the Euphoria actress said she did not have to look far to realise Holland was right for her, as per E! News.

“One that works for us at work is how people treat their crews,” Zendaya explained, adding, “I admire people who are kind to everyone, not just the actors, directors, or producers. A very telling thing is how a crew feels about a particular actor, because they get to see how people are when the cameras are not rolling,” quoted E! News.