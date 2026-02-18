Zendaya reveals what won her over in Tom Holland and the relationship red flags she watches for

Zendaya and Tom Holland, who made their relationship public in 2021 after co-starring in the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise, have largely kept their romance private.

Updated: Feb 18, 2026 04:46 PM IST
Zendaya said she did not have to look far to realise Tom Holland was right for her
One year after announcing her engagement to Tom Holland, Zendaya has shared candid insights into what she considers relationship red flags, and the simple test she believes reveals a person’s true character.

Reflecting on her own relationship, the Euphoria actress said she did not have to look far to realise Holland was right for her, as per E! News.

“One that works for us at work is how people treat their crews,” Zendaya explained, adding, “I admire people who are kind to everyone, not just the actors, directors, or producers. A very telling thing is how a crew feels about a particular actor, because they get to see how people are when the cameras are not rolling,” quoted E! News.

For the actress, behaviour off-camera offers a revealing glimpse into someone’s character, especially in an industry where public personas can often differ from private conduct.

She also described what’s her personal litmus test: how someone treats animals.

“I would get into a fight over my dog, for sure,” Zendaya said, adding, “Dogs are a good judge of character.” Zendaya also added that relationships are rarely black and white. “People are layered and complex and they make mistakes,” she noted, pointing out that cultural differences and personal growth can shape behaviour over time.

“There are cultural differences. But there are also things that are just kind of, ‘Well, that’s rude. That’s mean.’ And there’s also the opposite,” she said, as quoted by E! News.

 

Zendaya and Holland, who made their relationship public in 2021 after co-starring in the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise, have largely kept their romance private. Still, she has occasionally shared what drew her to him.

In an earlier interview, Zendaya praised Holland’s natural charisma. “I’m more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell,” she said, adding, “But he’s great at just talking to people and getting to know people,” quoted E! News

