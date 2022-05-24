Zendaya, Keanu Reeves, Andrew Garfield among Time’s 100 Most Influential People

Adele, Zendaya, Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield, Adele, Zoe Kravitz, among a dozen others, have featured in The Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022, which is an annual list of the 100 most influential people serving important roles in entertainment, politics, sports and business. The list is classified under categories of artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons and pioneers.

Sarah Jessica Parker of Sex And The City Fame, Amanda Seyfried, Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Channing Tatum, Nathan Chen, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Strong, Faith Ringgold, Jazmine Sullivan, Taika Watiti, Miranda Lambert, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, Kris Jenner, Sally Rooney, Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game director), Keanu Reeves, Mary J. Blige, Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste also were on the list.

In 2018, Deepika Padukone had made it to the coveted list as well. The actor had made her presence felt in the West when she made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage that also starred Vin Diesel.

On the TIME website, Vin Diesel had written for Deepika, “When Deepika Padukone came in to read for one of the Fast and the Furious films, I knew instantly I was in the presence of someone very special. As soon as she entered the room, there was a synchronicity, a synergy, a chemistry—it promised great things to come. Her schedule didn’t work for that movie, but I never gave up. She was the first role we cast in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She said, ‘I want to do this movie, but if I do, you have to come to India.’ Thank God I made that deal.” Earlier this year, Deepika was honoured at the TIME100 Impact Awards, and was lauded for her outstanding commitment to mental health advocacy. Ayushmann Khurrana and Priyanka Chopra have earlier featured on the list too.