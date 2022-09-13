scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Zendaya hides face as Emmy host Kenan Thompson jokes about her being ‘too old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio, watch

Leonardo DiCaprio is said to have broken up with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, and is now reportedly 'getting to know' supermodel Gigi Hadid.

zendayaZendaya at the Emmys this year. (Photo: AP)

Zendaya was having the time of her life at this year’s Emmys. She was looking stunning in her black floor-length gown, and she won an Emmy for the second time for her stellar act in HBO’s Euphoria. But things took an awkward turn when she became the center of a joke made by host Kenan Thompson. Well, the joke was more on Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, but it did involve Zendaya.

At one point during his monologue, Kenan took a shot at Leonardo and his dating life when he joked about the age of his partners, stating how the talented and lovely Zendaya could never be on his radar since she is too old for the Hollywood star. Zendaya recently celebrated her 26th birthday, and it’s a running joke on the internet about how Leonardo doesn’t date anyone who is above 25. The star himself is 47 years old.

Kenan said, “Zendaya just turned 26. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.” Even as the crowd laughed, Zendaya couldn’t help but hide her face as the camera panned towards her.

Also Read |Emmy Awards 2022 full winners list: Zendaya wins Best Actress for Euphoria, Squid Game wins big

Leonardo DiCaprio is said to have broken up with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone. “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” the model had earlier said about her dating life to Los Angeles Times.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Meanwhile, Leonardo is reportedly spending a lot of time these days with supermodel Gigi Hadid. Gigi was earlier with singer Zayn Malik.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 03:52:23 pm
Next Story

When Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni attempted to lift 50kgs, did sumo squats

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant
ICYMI

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement