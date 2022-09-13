Zendaya hides face as Emmy host Kenan Thompson jokes about her being ‘too old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio, watch

Zendaya was having the time of her life at this year’s Emmys. She was looking stunning in her black floor-length gown, and she won an Emmy for the second time for her stellar act in HBO’s Euphoria. But things took an awkward turn when she became the center of a joke made by host Kenan Thompson. Well, the joke was more on Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, but it did involve Zendaya.

At one point during his monologue, Kenan took a shot at Leonardo and his dating life when he joked about the age of his partners, stating how the talented and lovely Zendaya could never be on his radar since she is too old for the Hollywood star. Zendaya recently celebrated her 26th birthday, and it’s a running joke on the internet about how Leonardo doesn’t date anyone who is above 25. The star himself is 47 years old.

Kenan said, “Zendaya just turned 26. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.” Even as the crowd laughed, Zendaya couldn’t help but hide her face as the camera panned towards her.

Leonardo DiCaprio is said to have broken up with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone. “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” the model had earlier said about her dating life to Los Angeles Times.

Meanwhile, Leonardo is reportedly spending a lot of time these days with supermodel Gigi Hadid. Gigi was earlier with singer Zayn Malik.