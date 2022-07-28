scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Zayn Malik’s new pink hairdo catches fans’ attention, gets a loud cheer

Singer Zayn Malik shared a post on his social media account on Thursday, flaunting his new hair colour.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 1:00:59 pm
Singer Zayn MalikBritish singer Zayn Malik sported a new look and gave fans a preview through his social media.

British singer Zayn Malik surprised fans on Thursday with a new look that was instantly hailed by fans. The former One Direction member has dyed his hair pink. He took to social media to share a picture of his new look. The 29-year-old singer decided to let the photo speak for itself and did not write any caption. He paired his new look with a white fishnet shirt and accessorised it with a thick silver chain.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Fans liked his new look so much that the singer started trending on Twitter within no time. Many of them announced that they, too, get their hair coloured pink.

Check out some fan-reactions below –

 

 

 

 

 

 

Malik’s last single was “To Begin Apart,” in collaboration with singer Ingrid Michaelson. His third studio album, Nobody is Listening, was released in January 2021.

As a member of the former British boy-band One Direction, Malik, along with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan was involved in hits such as “What Makes You Beautiful,” “One Thing,” “Kiss You” and “Best Song Ever,” among others. Besides his work, Malik has also been in the news for his personal life. He was previously in a long-term relationship with singer Perrie Edwards. Malik later dated model Gigi Hadid. Together, the two have a daughter, who was born in 2020.

