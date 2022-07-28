Zayn Malik’s new pink hairdo catches fans’ attention, gets a loud cheer

British singer Zayn Malik surprised fans on Thursday with a new look that was instantly hailed by fans. The former One Direction member has dyed his hair pink. He took to social media to share a picture of his new look. The 29-year-old singer decided to let the photo speak for itself and did not write any caption. He paired his new look with a white fishnet shirt and accessorised it with a thick silver chain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Fans liked his new look so much that the singer started trending on Twitter within no time. Many of them announced that they, too, get their hair coloured pink.

Check out some fan-reactions below –

This man changes his looks with the snap of his fingers and still looks good in all of em😅 just Zayn Malik things. — Sonaaa ♡ Zayn 🌼 (@1DStanMindful) July 28, 2022

I present to you Zayn Malik who apparently according to some people glowed down after the breakup …… Oh my look at that smirk of his …..bro I’m crying it’s illegal 😱❤️🤧#ZAYN zayn malik we love you @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/LexMhIHcdF — Zayn_i_am_Listening (@Imlisteningokay) July 28, 2022

I just woke up and now I’m crying 😭😭

Because he is looking soo hot i love you @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/fflrBpt39R — it__zayn (@ZaynZaddy3) July 28, 2022

The best mornings are where I find out my bebes posted and I see him first when I open my socials 🙈😻 Zayn malik : Pink hair WOW

Look at this sexy bubblegum🙈 pic.twitter.com/0Vj7z4yD6u — Sonaaa ♡ Zayn 🌼 (@1DStanMindful) July 28, 2022

Man looking so damn fine yeah it’s zayn malik😍💖💖 pic.twitter.com/IB8SNey8pl — blue ¹ᴰ • K开I || #12Yearsof1D (@zynkdlin) July 28, 2022

i’m dying my hair pink & zayn malik is the reason why. pic.twitter.com/hkm4iGEMPH — karli is missing 5sos (@livelovezayn) July 28, 2022

Malik’s last single was “To Begin Apart,” in collaboration with singer Ingrid Michaelson. His third studio album, Nobody is Listening, was released in January 2021.

As a member of the former British boy-band One Direction, Malik, along with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan was involved in hits such as “What Makes You Beautiful,” “One Thing,” “Kiss You” and “Best Song Ever,” among others. Besides his work, Malik has also been in the news for his personal life. He was previously in a long-term relationship with singer Perrie Edwards. Malik later dated model Gigi Hadid. Together, the two have a daughter, who was born in 2020.