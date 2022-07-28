Zayn Malik’s new pink hairdo catches fans’ attention, gets a loud cheer

July 28, 2022 1:00:59 pm
British singer Zayn Malik surprised fans on Thursday with a new look that was instantly hailed by fans. The former One Direction member has dyed his hair pink. He took to social media to share a picture of his new look. The 29-year-old singer decided to let the photo speak for itself and did not write any caption. He paired his new look with a white fishnet shirt and accessorised it with a thick silver chain.
View this post on Instagram
Fans liked his new look so much that the singer started trending on Twitter within no time. Many of them announced that they, too, get their hair coloured pink.
Check out some fan-reactions below –
This man changes his looks with the snap of his fingers and still looks good in all of em😅 just Zayn Malik things.
— Sonaaa ♡ Zayn 🌼 (@1DStanMindful) July 28, 2022
I present to you Zayn Malik who apparently according to some people glowed down after the breakup …… Oh my look at that smirk of his …..bro I’m crying it’s illegal 😱❤️🤧#ZAYN zayn malik we love you @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/LexMhIHcdF
— Zayn_i_am_Listening (@Imlisteningokay) July 28, 2022
I just woke up and now I’m crying 😭😭
Because he is looking soo hot i love you @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/fflrBpt39R
— it__zayn (@ZaynZaddy3) July 28, 2022
The best mornings are where I find out my bebes posted and I see him first when I open my socials 🙈😻
Zayn malik : Pink hair WOW
Look at this sexy bubblegum🙈 pic.twitter.com/0Vj7z4yD6u
— Sonaaa ♡ Zayn 🌼 (@1DStanMindful) July 28, 2022
Man looking so damn fine yeah it’s zayn malik😍💖💖 pic.twitter.com/IB8SNey8pl
— blue ¹ᴰ • K开I || #12Yearsof1D (@zynkdlin) July 28, 2022
i’m dying my hair pink & zayn malik is the reason why. pic.twitter.com/hkm4iGEMPH
— karli is missing 5sos (@livelovezayn) July 28, 2022
Malik’s last single was “To Begin Apart,” in collaboration with singer Ingrid Michaelson. His third studio album, Nobody is Listening, was released in January 2021.
Subscriber Only Stories
As a member of the former British boy-band One Direction, Malik, along with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan was involved in hits such as “What Makes You Beautiful,” “One Thing,” “Kiss You” and “Best Song Ever,” among others. Besides his work, Malik has also been in the news for his personal life. He was previously in a long-term relationship with singer Perrie Edwards. Malik later dated model Gigi Hadid. Together, the two have a daughter, who was born in 2020.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue
Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Latest News
‘Rashtrapatni’ remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs
Delhi: To report mosquito menace, just contact MCD on WhatsApp
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, South Korea
Three more MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha, total count rises to 23
Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad 2022, objects to torch relay through Kashmir
When John Abraham called out Karan Johar for offering him Robby in K3G: ‘I was looking out for him in the whole film…’
Aarey forest: Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against tree felling on Friday
Mohammed Siraj re-discovers outswing, and aided by his natural inswing, harasses the West Indian top order
Eco-entrepreneur Shubhendu Sharma on why planting an urban forest is the need of the hour
Martin Guptill leapfrogs Rohit Sharma to become highest run-getter in T20Is
Chess Olympiad 2022: Tamil Nadu Congress to boycott inaugural ceremony as mark of protest against PM Modi, Centre
Ground Report: In Noida, rain brings power cuts and clogged drains, RWAs ring alarm bells