Batman vs Joker to Superman’s true purpose: 5 big reveals in Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer

The first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuted on Sunday. The trailer was full of surprises and call-backs, just as Snyder promised. Although the CGI looks a little jerky at times, the film looks like an epic worthy of Justice League. Will it wipe away the memories of 2017’s Justice League with the director special 4-hour version is yet to be seen though.

Here are five takeaways from the Snyder Cut trailer:

Forces of Earth vs Darkseid

We see a few glimpses of the history lesson about the first time the forces of Apokolips invaded the earth, with Darkseid himself leading the charge. The forces of the earth, including the Amazons, Atlantians, at least one Green Lantern and the humans, fought off Darkseid and his parademons and were successful in repelling the invasion.

Wonder Woman’s history lesson

Wonder Woman, as Diana Prince, discovers the invasion by Apokoliptians thousands of years ago with the help of murals depicting the battle. It is the same invasion that will be described in the history lesson by her to the rest of the Justice League. In the theatrical cut, Diana just knew about it, and we were left confused regarding how she came to know about it.

Superman discovers his true purpose

Black-suited Superman uses Heat Vision. (Photo: HBO Max) Black-suited Superman uses Heat Vision. (Photo: HBO Max)

In one scene, we see a callback to a Man of Steel scene, in which Superman first learns to fly, as the debris begins to circle around his hand. It is in Justice League, the Last Son of Krypton will discover what his true purpose is. While in Man of Steel, he was a newly-minted Superhero, he became a confused godlike figure in Batman v Superman, before we see him dying. In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he will be resurrected, and will know his place in the world.

Knightmare

Jared Let’s Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. (Photo: HBO Max) Jared Let’s Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. (Photo: HBO Max)

Like Batman v Superman, Batman had what is called a Knightmare, in which he dreamt that Darkseid won and Superman went evil. It was to stop that future from coming true that he assembled Justice League. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will also have a Knightmare sequence, and we will also see his arch-enemy in it.

Joker

Zack Snyder embraced the popular “We live in a society” meme and made Jared Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime, now without face tattoos and wearing loose hair (as opposed to properly styled), say those words. The meme itself was inspired by Joker, however. “We live in a society where honour is a distant memory. Isn’t that right, Batman?”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will begin streaming on HBO Max on March 18.