Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Henry Cavill dons Superman’s suit once again

Henry Cavill has donned the Superman suit once again, and this time, it is for the much-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League. Zack Snyder took to social media to share the photo of Cavill sitting in his make-up chair in costume.

Since this is a black and white image, it is hard to tell if Superman is wearing his classic suit or a monochrome one. Just a few days ago, Snyder told ComicBook Debate that Superman will be seen wearing a black suit in his version of Justice League. He explained, “I really was always a very strong advocate for the black suit. I really wanted the black suit. It made sense for me because Superman is a character who notoriously does not grow. He is like a rock and everything just smashes against him. And we learn about ourselves by trying to change a thing that’s unchangeable.”

“We don’t really get it in this movie, the classic Superman. I also feel like the black suit is a great time delineator. If you see a flashback or a flash-forward, him in the black suit lets you know where you are in time because it’s very particular to this certain arc,” he added.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Zack Snyder had declared that the film will most likely be R-rated, “Here’s one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R, that’s one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure. We haven’t heard from the Motion Picture Association of America, but that’s my gut.”

Snyder was originally roped in as the director of the 2017 film Justice League but had to drop out mid-way due to a personal tragedy.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is expected to release in March 2021 on HBO Max.