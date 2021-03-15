Zack Snyder’s Justice League final trailer shows off never-seen-before Darkseid footage, reveals his evil plans

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will release in India on BookMyShow Stream, BookMyShow’s streaming service, and in the US on HBO Max on March 18. (Photo: Warner Bros)

The final trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is here. The trailer reveals more of the overarching villain of the epic superhero movie, Darkseid and his eventual plans for the earth.

The trailer is long-ish at two and a half minutes and reveals more footage of Darkseid than we have seen before. While Steppenwolf remains the main villain of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Darkseid is like Thanos to Steppenwolf’s Loki in The Avengers. We just hope we will see Superman squaring off with Darkseid, if only briefly.

It remains to be seen whether the film can justify its runtime of more than four hours, but it truly looks epic, and should, at any rate, be better than the original theatrical release, which was a collision of two conflicting visions.

The best thing so far appears to be how much the trailer, and hopefully the movie, spend on each superhero. We should end up with more fleshed out characters with more backstory that had to cut from Joss Whedon’s version.

The fans are elated. One tweeted, “I can’t believe were gonna watch this film after 3 years of fighting and hoping! this is such an amazing experience seriously thank you to everybody that helped this moment come ! this is truly Justice.”

We are about to experience the biggest & most epic battle sequence in a movie, within just 3 days. Thank you @ZackSnyder for making us fans’ long awaited dream come true. All the enjoyment shall be ours. Much love from Sri Lanka🇱🇰#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Samitha Sandaruwan Weerasinghe 🇱🇰 (@SamithaSW97) March 15, 2021

A Sri Lankan fan wrote, “We are about to experience the biggest & most epic battle sequence in a movie, within just 3 days. Thank you @ZackSnyder for making us fans’ long awaited dream come true. All the enjoyment shall be ours. Much love from Sri Lanka #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.”

One fan request to inject Zack Snyder’s Justice League “into my veins.”

The official synopsis of the film reads, “In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”

