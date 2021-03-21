scorecardresearch
Zack Snyder’s Justice League explained: What happened at the end?

Let's discuss the main ending of the story, in which the Justice League spoiled Steppenwolf's plans to turn earth into a mirror-image of his homeworld Apokolips.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is streaming in India on BookMyShow Stream, Google Play, and other platforms.

Just like they differ in many ways, the ending of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was quite different from tamer, and more stereotypical climax of the original theatrical version of the movie. Here, we will discuss the main ending of the story, in which the Justice League spoiled Steppenwolf’s plans to turn earth into a mirror-image of his homeworld Apokolips.

The original version, also referred to as Joss Whedon’s cut, streamlined the much longer ending in the original to reduce the runtime. But it also made the resolution of the conflict less interesting. In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the superheroes converged onto the base of Steppenwolf to stop him from achieving unity by combining the Mother Boxes.

In the original version the same thing happened as despite their best efforts, the heroes were nearly overwhelmed by the Apokoliptian and his parademons. And yes, Superman finally arrived to save the day in both versions, albeit in slightly different ways.

But in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the Flash had much more to do than just save one single family and taking those people and their vehicle outside the danger zone. In ZSJL, that family did not exist and the Flash actually used Speed Force to turn back time to stop the Mother Boxes to collide.

But ultimately, the unity was indeed achieved and the superheroes were obliterated (DC did the snap before Marvel, apparently), but the Flash again used Speed Force to turn back time, again, in order to save his friends.

This ending was miles better than the original, even if it increased the runtime. The superheroes stared through the boom tube towards Darkseid and his minion DeSaad as poor Steppenwolf was beheaded

