Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead first reactions are in: ‘Ridiculously fun and over-the-top genre-bending zombie film’

The early reactions to Zack Snyder’s Netflix movie Army of the Dead are in, and they seem quite positive. The film features Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi, Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick among others in pivotal roles. The film will release on May 21 on the streaming giant.

The zombie dramedy has been described as a fun ride by many early reviewers of the movie. Collider’s critic Vinnie Mancuso tweeted, “You absolutely feel the runtime towards the end but honestly, #ArmyOfTheDead rips. Just let Zack Snyder keep making zombie movies!”

Popular critic and founder of We Live Entertainment, Scott Menzel, called the actioner a ‘blast’ and mentioned, “Army of The Dead is a violent, gory, and bloody blast. Zack Snyder’s latest is a ridiculously fun and over the top genre bending zombie film. While the entire cast is great, Matthias Schweighöfer steals every scene. Oh, and the opening credits are absolutely epic. #ArmyoftheDead.”

I saw #ArmyoftheDead and I’m all-in on this world. Pretty sure Zack Snyder just beat WB to the punch and made his own Suicide Squad movie, but with zombies. How about that. pic.twitter.com/xUb0lnylTs — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 10, 2021

Critic Fico Cangiano called it a great ensemble movie as every character had their own moment in the sun. “#ArmyOfTheDead is bloody fun! Has great zombie action, character banter & killer music. Also, quite funny. Loved the world created by @ZackSnyder & that every character has a moment to shine. His style matches perfectly with the zombie genre. Opening credits are 🔥#ZombieVerse,” read his take on Army of the Dead.

However, there were a few naysayers who felt that the Zack Snyder directorial had nothing new to offer apart from some good humour and a talented cast. “I found myself wanting more from #ArmyOfTheDead overall. It’s well cast and often funny. But despite blending the heist/zombie genres, there’s not much newness added to either. One or two fresh setpieces amid familiar blood n gore, but outside of that, you’ve seen it more or less,” wrote Brandon Katz, a senior reporter at Observer.

The general consensus seems to be overwhelmingly favourable as Editor-in-Chief of Fangoria Phil Nobile Jr stated, “Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder is having an absolute blast, delivering a jaw dropping/jaw-removing) amount of slo-mo bloodshed. The gore and mayhem on display is lovingly captured and, more importantly, gleefully faceted within the film. #ArmyOfTheDead.”