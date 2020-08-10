Zack Snyder unveils Steppenwolf’s original design in Justice League

Steppenwolf in a still from Justice League. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Zack Snyder has released the Snyder Cut’s design for Justice League villain Steppenwolf. Played by Ciarán Hinds, known for HBO’s Rome TV series, the character was widely panned for being a cardboard CGI alien monster we have seen countless times before instead of a bad guy with a complex backstory and motives.

The design of the character, almost wholly CGI with hardly any characteristics visible of the talented actor who was playing the role, was singled out for derision.

Now, Zack Snyder has revealed the original design that we will presumably see in the Snyder Cut. It is hardly different and does not do anything to make the character compelling in any way. It resembles the Steppenwolf we saw in that deleted scene from Batman v Superman.

Steppenwolf’s original design revealed by Zack Snyder. (Photo: Zack Snyder/Vero) Steppenwolf’s original design revealed by Zack Snyder. (Photo: Zack Snyder/Vero)

In the comics, Steppenwolf is the general and uncle of Darkseid, the tyrannical ruler of the planet of Apokolips, DC’s equivalent of Thanos (who was modeled after Darkseid). Interestingly, Darkseid will appear in the Snyder Cut.

In Justice League, Steppenwolf brought an army of parademons (nameless alien warriors) to invade Earth. He was eventually stopped by Justice League and a resurrected Superman.

Snyder Cut will release next year on HBO Max. Warner Bros has allocated 30 million dollars for the project.

