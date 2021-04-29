Zack Snyder shares Huma Qureshi’s character poster from Army of the Dead

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has revealed the first look poster of Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi from his upcoming movie Army of the Dead. Huma plays the role of a mother to an estranged daughter. Synder also shared character posters of other lead actors of the zombie thriller.

Besides Huma, the film also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone and Garret Dillahunt.

The poster shows Huma Qureshi’s character Geeta holding a knife in her hand, and the intense look on her face suggests that her character means business. When the trailer of Army of the Dead came out on April 13, Huma had written about working with Snyder on Twitter. “Super proud to be a small part of this genius man’s vision @ZackSnyder always a fan and friend forever ❤️” she tweeted.

While sharing the poster of the movie, Huma also wrote a note for her fans urging them to stay safe. She wrote, “My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation every day because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them.”

The Estranged Daughter and the Determined Mother. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/U1aacdp4ui — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 29, 2021

But being an actor, Huma Qureshi said she has to keep up with her professional duties and hence she is sharing the poster of her upcoming film for which she shot in 2019.

She concluded her note by wishing “health and peace” to those who have “encountered the wrath of this pandemic”.

She wrote, “Urging those who are safe to continue staying safe and follow every possible regulation in these torrid times, while dedicating my work to those who have encountered the wrath of this pandemic and wishing them health & peace. Love, Huma S Qureshi.”

Army of the Dead follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

The synopsis of the film reads, “From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.”

Army of the Dead starts streaming on Netflix from May 21.