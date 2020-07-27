Zack Snyder says Justice League Snyder Cut won’t have any footage shot by Joss Whedon

It is safe to say Zack Snyder is not a fan of the theatrical cut of Justice League. (Photo: Zack Snyder/Twitter) It is safe to say Zack Snyder is not a fan of the theatrical cut of Justice League. (Photo: Zack Snyder/Twitter)

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has said that no footage other than the one he himself shot will make it to the upcoming Snyder Cut of Justice League.

During the Justice Con (dedicated to Snyder and his cut of the movie) panel, Snyder said, “I would destroy the movie. I would set it on fire, before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph.”

Zack Snyder was directing Justice League before he had to drop out of the project due to a family tragedy during post-production. After he left, Joss Whedon, who was already attached as one of the screenwriters, took over and finished the film. It was Whedon’s cut that made it to the theaters. It received highly negative reviews and was a giant commercial failure.

Soon after its release, Snyder’s fans began asking for a Snyder Cut of the movie, something that was thought mythical until HBO Max announced it will be released on the platform next year — shocking many.

It is safe to say Zack Snyder is not a fan of the theatrical cut. He calls it “that Frankenstein’s monster”. It is to be noted that he has not seen it.

Snyder added, “That is a fu***g hard fact. I literally would blow that thing up, if I thought for a second…Anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release — which again, famously, I literally have never seen — would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein’s monster that you got in the theater.”

A clip from the movie released during the event showed Henry Cavill clad in a black Superman suit. A few glimpses shared from the Snyder Cut have teased Darkseid, one of the most powerful supervillains in the DC universe (in comics), who will appear in the cut.

