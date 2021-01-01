Zack Snyder reveals new photos from his cut of Justice League

Zack Snyder has shared two new stills from his upcoming cut of Justice League called Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Both feature Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince or Wonder Woman.

One still shows Diana, in her civilian form, looking worried — perhaps about the impending arrival of Steppenwolf or Darkseid. The other still has Wonder Woman attacking Steppenwolf from above.

So far, Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League does look promising with better visuals and with a consistent tone, but it is hard to see how it can undo everything that was wrong with the original.

This one is for you Fiona. Let’s go 2021. @fukujang0627 pic.twitter.com/w0YmjgTEfs — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) December 31, 2020

Warner Bros has reportedly spent 30 million dollars to finish the Snyder Cut. The film will be released as a four part-series on HBO Max.

Get ready 2021 pic.twitter.com/HeY3pluAx4 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) December 31, 2020

Also called the Sndyer Cut, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was confirmed earlier this year. It is supposed to be Snyder’s original vision for the DC team-up movie.

Snyder left the project midway due to a family tragedy and Joss Whedon, who was already attached as a screenwriter, was tasked to finish the film. The theatrical cut was panned by critics and the film was also a commercial disaster.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is expected to arrive in March 2021.