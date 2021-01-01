scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 01, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Zack Snyder reveals new photos from his cut of Justice League

Both newly released stills from Zack Snyder's Justice League feature Gal Gadot's Diana Prince or Wonder Woman.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 1, 2021 4:58:24 pm
Zack Snyder's Justice League, justice league, zack snyder, ben affleck, gal gadotZack Snyder's Justice League is expected to arrive in March 2021. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Zack Snyder has shared two new stills from his upcoming cut of Justice League called Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Both feature Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince or Wonder Woman.

One still shows Diana, in her civilian form, looking worried — perhaps about the impending arrival of Steppenwolf or Darkseid. The other still has Wonder Woman attacking Steppenwolf from above.

So far, Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League does look promising with better visuals and with a consistent tone, but it is hard to see how it can undo everything that was wrong with the original.

Warner Bros has reportedly spent 30 million dollars to finish the Snyder Cut. The film will be released as a four part-series on HBO Max.

Also called the Sndyer Cut, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was confirmed earlier this year. It is supposed to be Snyder’s original vision for the DC team-up movie.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Snyder left the project midway due to a family tragedy and Joss Whedon, who was already attached as a screenwriter, was tasked to finish the film. The theatrical cut was panned by critics and the film was also a commercial disaster.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is expected to arrive in March 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sana Kakkar Karan Kareena
13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 01: Latest News

Advertisement