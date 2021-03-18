Zack Snyder’s Justice League reviews are out, film gets Russo Brothers and Ryan Reynolds’ support

Zack Snyder's Justice League has a score of 77 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. (Photo: HBO Max)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is almost here, and the reviews are glowing. Well, mostly. It has a score of 77 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director’s vision — and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.”

The reception of this four-hour cut is certainly much better than the original theatrical version, which could satisfy only 40 per cent of critics.

Deadline’s Todd McCarthy wrote, “For all its longueurs, Zack Snyder’s Justice League possesses its own kind of integrity. The possessive nomenclature of the title is deserved. I’m glad the clamorous fanboys agitated and made enough noise to see their dreams come true.”

Black Girl Nerds’ Jamie Broadnax wrote, “The extended cut is ultimately a setup for future films. And could arguably be said that it’s just one 4-hour long commercial.”



San Francisco Chronicle’s Mick LaSalle wrote, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League may not be a great film, but it has the madness, strangeness and obsessiveness of a real work of art.”

Movie Nation’s Roger Moore was less impressed. He wrote, “A “movie” that’s a lot closer to “content” than to cinematic art, or even a movie that inspires, thrills, touches or moves.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s John DeFore was even less enamoured of the movie. He wrote, “Even a good superhero flick (and this definitely isn’t) shouldn’t be this long.”

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder has received support from an unexpected quarter. Russo Brothers, known for directed the last two Avengers movies, have shown their support for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

From two superhero junkies to another, so excited that your vision has been truly realized. Much respect. We’ll be watching along with everyone else… 👊👊 @ZackSnyder #SnyderCut https://t.co/ULICbcc4TO — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 17, 2021

They tweeted, “From two superhero junkies to another, so excited that your vision has been truly realized. Much respect. We’ll be watching along with everyone else… @ZackSnyder #SnyderCut.”

Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin – tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Ryan Reynolds, best known for Deadpool movies, has also expressed interest in the movie. He tweeted, “Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin – tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay.”

Before Reynolds entered Marvel’s fold, he had played the titular DC superhero in 2011’s disastrous Green Lantern. And turns out, watched it for the first time.

Snyder recently revealed that he wanted a cameo from Reynolds as Green Lantern in Snyder Cut. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “There was another idea I had for the Green Lantern that wasn’t Ryan… I would have had to have Ryan as the additional Lantern. Filling out the Lantern Corps.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will release in India on BookMyShow Stream, BookMyShow’s streaming service, and in the US on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18.