Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Zack Snyder’s Justice League accidently leaked online by HBO Max, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg reveals ‘how to beat the leak’

In a glitch by HBO Max, Zack Snyder's Justice League was available on the streaming service before its official release. The error was rectified 'within minutes'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 9, 2021 2:12:22 pm
snyder cut leakedHBO Max accidentally leaked Zack Snyder's Justice League on their streaming service. (Photo: HBO Max)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which has been one of the most awaited superhero films in the DC Universe, has gotten leaked online in a gaffe by HBO Max. Users of the streaming could access the film as they were trying to watch the new Tom and Jerry film on HBO Max. The error has now been rectified but many on the internet have now gotten their hands on the leaked print.

HBO Max shared with Deadline in a statement, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes.”

Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the film, took to Twitter and shared, “You know what beats a leak? A flood of views on @hbomax! On March 18th we’re watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat ALL DAY LONG!!! Who’s streaming with me??? #SnyderCut #BORGLIFE”.

The four-hour director’s cut of the film includes new footage and will premiere on HBO Max on March 18. In India, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available on BookMyShow Stream, BookMyShow’s streaming service.

Also Read |Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Here’s how you can watch the epic DC movie on March 18
Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. The 2017 film was earlier being helmed by Zack Snyder who left the film mid-way after his daughter passed away. The film was completed by Joss Whedon but fans of the DCEU believe that due to the change in directors, the film’s vision was lost and have since been petitioning for a ‘Snyder Cut’.

Warner Bros has reportedly spent over 70 million dollars to finish the Snyder Cut.

