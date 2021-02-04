Zack Snyder’s Justice League is officially R-Rated

The Snyder Cut of Justice League officially has an R-Rating, according to the official Film Ratings site. We do not know what this means, but R or restricted Rating is given for “adult activity, harsh language, intense graphic violence, drug abuse and nudity.”

The original theatrical version of the film was rated PG-13.

Snyder Cut, officially called Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is meant to be the original vision of Zack Snyder before he was either fired or left the project midway due to a family tragedy.

Joss Whedon was hired to finish the film, which also involved reshooting some of the scenes, and leaving a lot of footage on the cutting room floor.

It is anybody’s guess whether it will fix the problems the theatrical cut of Justice League had. Justice League had a muddled tone (clearly because it was a product of two directors), a substandard script, poor visual effects and so on.

Apart from the original’s Big Bad Steppenwolf, the Snyder Cut will also feature Darkseid as the villain.

Warner Bros has reportedly spent 30 million dollars to finish the Snyder Cut. The film will be released as a four part-series on HBO Max on March 18.