Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Here’s what to expect

The Snyder Cut of 2017’s Justice League is releasing in March on HBO Max. There is no word yet on its international release (HBO Max is available only in the US right now). But the excitement, particularly among Zack Sndyer fans, is sky-high all around the world.

The Snyder Cut exists because the director’s fans unrelentingly campaigned for it on social media. It is meant to be Snyder’s original version of DC’s answer to The Avengers. Snyder had left the project before finishing it, and the job was given to Joss Whedon. Many DC fans and critics excoriated the theatrical version.

But what is the big fuss and how different is Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Here are a few things you can expect in the Snyder Cut:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be four-hour long

Since a lot of footage, including some shown in the trailers, did not make it to the final cut, we are going to see lots of new stuff. Additionally, new footage was shot specifically for Snyder Cut.

More detailed backstories for Barry Allen, Victor Stone and Arthur Curry

We will see more of The Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman in Snyder Cut. One of the major complaints about Justice League was that apart from the big three — Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman — other superheroes and supporting characters were not fleshed out and were thinly written. It appears Snyder Cut will address this issue.

This one is for you Fiona. Let’s go 2021. @fukujang0627 pic.twitter.com/w0YmjgTEfs — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) December 31, 2020

New characters

Iris West, Jimmy Olsen, Nuidis Vulko (played by Willem Dafoe, who later appeared in Aquaman), Martian Manhunter (Calvin Swanwick had played the character who was supposed to debut as a shape-shifting alien in Snyder Cut) and more characters were removed from the theatrical version. They will be given screen time in Snyder Cut.

Darkseid and Desaad’s appearance

Due to the 2-hour mandate (given by former Warner Bros chairman Kevin Tsujihara), entire characters like Darkseid and his lieutenant Desaad were left on the cutting room floor. The two aliens appeared in a flashback scene in which the forces of earth fought off Darkseid. It was Steppenwolf who replaced Darkseid in the scene that ended up in the theatrical cut, and Desaad was not included.

Originally shot Superman scenes

Much of Superman’s screen time in the theatrical cut was reshot, thus the imperfect moustache removal using CGI (which led to moustache-gate). The Snyder Cut will include originally shot scenes, and that includes the black Superman suit.

The climatic battle

The final battle between the Justice League and Steppenwolf was entirely redone in the theatrical version with a weird, scarlet colour scheme that put off many. The Snyder Cut will have the final battle in the original colour tone.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will release on March 18 on HBO Max.