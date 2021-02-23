Zack Snyder’s Justice League has a secret cameo that will ‘blow your mind’

Zack Snyder's Justice League will release on HBO Max and on other platforms worldwide on March 18. (Photo: HBO Max)

Zack Snyder continues to hype up his upcoming cut of Justice League and in a Vanity Fair profile of Snyder Cut, as it is popularly called, he has promised a surprise superhero cameo towards the end of the movie. And if he is to be believed, it will blow DC fans’ minds.

Apart from teasing what’s to come in the four-hour superhero epic, Snyder also revealed tidbits about how his original cut of the movie would have been.

He said he had planned a romance subplot between Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane, Clarke Kent’s girlfriend. He explained, “The intention was that Bruce fell in love with Lois and then realised that the only way to save the world was to bring Superman back to life. So he had this insane conflict, because Lois, of course, was still in love with Superman.”

“They said the age of heroes would never come again.” Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on @HBOMax March 18th. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/ZY1rYEcu5M — Zack Snyder’s Justice League (@snydercut) February 14, 2021

He added, “We had this beautiful speech where [Bruce] said to Alfred: ‘I never had a life outside the cave. I never imagined a world for me beyond this. But this woman makes me think that if I can get this group of gods together, then my job is done. I can quit. I can stop.’ And of course that doesn’t work out for him.”

Snyder had to leave Justice League before finishing it because of a personal tragedy. Joss Whedon was hired to finish the film, which also involved reshooting some of the scenes, and leaving a lot of footage on the cutting room floor.

Apart from the original’s Big Bad Steppenwolf, the Snyder Cut will also feature Darkseid as the villain.

