Zack Snyder breaks down Army of the Dead trailer, watch video

Army of the Dead premieres on Netflix on May 21. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix has released a promotional featurette about Army of the Dead ahead of the zombie movie’s release. The video has Zack Snyder talking about the trailer for the film shot by shot.

Snyder not only talks about how the shots were created, but also their behind-the-scenes stories. The part where he talks about a zombie tiger, the shot which was much discussed on social media, is particularly interesting.

The high-budget movie looks well-worth spending two and a half hours, at least judging by the trailers and teasers.

The film marks Zack Snyder’s return to the zombie genre after his 2004 debut feature Dawn of the Dead. Army of the Dead has a group of mercenaries heading off into a quarantine zone to plot a heist in a Las Vegas casino amid a zombie outbreak.

Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, and Matthias Schweighöfer are part of the film’s cast.

