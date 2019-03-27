Zack Snyder hits back at critics of Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice

Zack Snyder has fired back at fans and critics who complained about Batman using lethal force in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, saying a darker interpretation of the Caped Crusader unsettled those who live in a “dreamworld”.

Snyder directed the 2016 DC film which received flak for the film’s heavier handling of the Dark Knight, who as per comic lore famously does not resort to murder.

“Oh like, ‘Batman killed a guy’. I’m like, ‘Really? Wake the f**k up. So I guess that’s what I’m saying about, once you’ve lost your virginity to this f**king movie and then you come and say to me something like, ‘My superhero wouldn’t do that’, I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ I’m like down the f**king road on that. You know what I mean?

“It’s a cool point. Look, I’m 100 per cent fine with it. It’s a cool point of view to be like, ‘My heroes are still innocent. My heroes didn’t lie to America. My heroes didn’t embezzle money. My heroes didn’t commit any atrocities.’ I’m like, ‘That’s cool but you’re living in a f**king dreamworld’,” the filmmaker said as quoted by IndieWire.

He was speaking at a Director’s Cuts event hosted by Vero (via Reddit).

Snyder added that “mythologically speaking”, he was okay with the traditional Batman and Superman stories.

Citing another DC comic book series Watchmen, which revolves around outlawed costumed vigilantes and retired superheroes, as an example, the director said creator Alan Moore was also “fed up” with the response to its approach.

“In the same way Alan Moore was fed up with the f**king, like clearly this is a response. Like, Watchmen talked about comic books in the same way that this movie talks about comic book movies,” he said.

Snyder directed a Watchmen movie adaptation in 2009, which starred Malin Akerman, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Carla Gugino, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Patrick Wilson.

In 2017, Ben Affleck, who played Snyder’s Batman, admitted he could understand the fan criticism surrounding the dark tone of Dawn of Justice.