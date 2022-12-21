Zachary Levi not to play Shazam anymore? Actor responds to claim of alleged DC Universe ouster

Actor Zachary Levi has put a halt on the rumour train as he clears the air on whether he is replaced as the DC superhero Shazam with someone else. Taking to Twitter, the Chuck actor joined a conversation stemming from a tweet that alleged he ‘isn’t gonna be Shazam anymore’,

“Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci,” the Tangled actor wrote, confirming that he is still a part of the DC Universe.

Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci. 😎 https://t.co/684SarbP1P — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) December 20, 2022

Earlier, user ‘@ComicLoverMari’ had tweeted a picture of Zachary as the lightning-wielding superhero on the microblogging site. “I’m so angry that Zachary Levi isn’t gonna be Shazam anymore he was the perfect casting choice and to add more salt to the wound he is close friends with James Gunn,” the user wrote.

Another user, ‘@bellatrixkale23’ responded to the tweet, writing, “I want this not to be true because his Shazam is he ONE thing in the DCEU I would absolutely throw hands for to protect. @ZacharyLevi is perfection”. Zachary dropped his response to this tweet.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the recently appointed CEOs of DC Studios, recently made major changes to the production and presentation of the studio’s film lineup, particularly the Superman and the Wonder Woman franchises.

As per US-based entertainment portal, Variety, when Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios in November, the plan for a new Superman film, starring Henry Cavill and directed by Charles Roven, was put on hold. The two are revamping the DC Universe, beginning with a new Superman movie with a story by Gunn that won’t star Cavill. Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins, director of the Wonder Woman films, had submitted a treatment for Wonder Woman 3 but it was not approved by the studio’s seniors as it didn’t align well with the new plans of the CEO duo, Variety cited a studio insider.