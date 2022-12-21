scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Zachary Levi not to play Shazam anymore? Actor responds to claim of alleged DC Universe ouster

Zachary Levi first starred in as Shazam in David F Sandberg directorial Shazam! and reprised the titular role in upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Zachary LeviZachary Levi as Shazam in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. (Photo: ZacharyLevi/Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Zachary Levi has put a halt on the rumour train as he clears the air on whether he is replaced as the DC superhero Shazam with someone else. Taking to Twitter, the Chuck actor joined a conversation stemming from a tweet that alleged he ‘isn’t gonna be Shazam anymore’,

“Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci,” the Tangled actor wrote, confirming that he is still a part of the DC Universe.

Earlier, user ‘@ComicLoverMari’ had tweeted a picture of Zachary as the lightning-wielding superhero on the microblogging site. “I’m so angry that Zachary Levi isn’t gonna be Shazam anymore he was the perfect casting choice and to add more salt to the wound he is close friends with James Gunn,” the user wrote.

Another user, ‘@bellatrixkale23’ responded to the tweet, writing, “I want this not to be true because his Shazam is he ONE thing in the DCEU I would absolutely throw hands for to protect. @ZacharyLevi is perfection”. Zachary dropped his response to this tweet.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the recently appointed CEOs of DC Studios, recently made major changes to the production and presentation of the studio’s film lineup, particularly the Superman and the Wonder Woman franchises.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

As per US-based entertainment portal, Variety, when Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios in November, the plan for a new Superman film, starring Henry Cavill and directed by Charles Roven, was put on hold. The two are revamping the DC Universe, beginning with a new Superman movie with a story by Gunn that won’t star Cavill. Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins, director of the Wonder Woman films, had submitted a treatment for Wonder Woman 3 but it was not approved by the studio’s seniors as it didn’t align well with the new plans of the CEO duo, Variety cited a studio insider.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 02:24:02 pm
Next Story

Australia: 13 spinach-based food items recalled after reports of ‘scary hallucinations’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan
On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday here’s a sneak peek into some adorable moments with his family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close