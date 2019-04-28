Toggle Menu
The Greatest Showman scored an Oscar nod last year in the best original song category and earned 435 million dollars at the box office.

Zac Efron wants The Greatest Showman sequel
Zac Efron shared screen space with Hugh Jackman in the 2017 release The Greatest Showman. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actor Zac Efron says he is open to reprise his The Greatest Showman character for a sequel.

The 2017 musical drama, also featuring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zendaya, tells the true story of American showman PT Barnum, who is remembered for promoting celebrated hoaxes and founding the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 31-year-old actor said though Jackman is busy with other things, he is ready for a follow-up film.

“Hugh is working on all sorts of things, including a one-man show. What’s next? I don’t know but I hope there is a sequel,” Efron said.

Hugh Jackman will be performing the tracks from the musical on a worldwide arena tour of his one-man stage show this year.

The Greatest Showman minted USD 435 million at the box office and also went on to win the best compilation soundtrack for visual media at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

The film also scored an Oscar nod last year in the best original song category.

