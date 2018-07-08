Zac Efron faces backlash after getting dreadlocks “just for fun”

Zac Efron under fire for cultural appropriation over a new hairstyle. Zac Efron under fire for cultural appropriation over a new hairstyle.

Zac Efron has invited the ire of fans after he shared his photograph in which he could be seen sporting a new hairstyle with dreadlocks with many accusing the actor of cultural appropriation.

The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram where he posted his grayscale picture sporting the braids, wearing shades. Efron captioned the photo: “Just for fun”.

The caption seems to have irked some people online who pointed out that the dreadlocks are mostly worn by people of colour.

“It’s not about how his dreads look, it’s about cultural appropriation which doesn’t fly even if it was ‘just for fun’… whatever that means. Zac Efron has had a special place in my… heart for years but that doesn’t mean he gets a free pass,” one user wrote.

Zac Efron’s post with dreadlocks captioned “Just for fun” that irked his followers. Zac Efron’s post with dreadlocks captioned “Just for fun” that irked his followers.

Another said, “What in the cultural appropriation is going on?”

“I have really seen it all,” some user said.

There were also a few who defended The Greatest Showman actor, saying people are blowing things out of proportion.

“It is just damn hair. Geesh,” one said.

“Looking good,” another user said.

Another Instagrammer took a history class on the photo-video-sharing site, highlighting that apart from African-American tradition, dreadlocks have a presence in other cultures around the world.

“Vikings had dreads and so did the ancient Egyptians… You Black People in the states are the most hypocritical and uneducated people in the world. What about Black women with straight hair wigs or blond hair is that not racist to them. Hahahah (sic),” he said.

Locks have been worn for various reasons in each culture: as an expression of deep religious or spiritual convictions, ethnic pride, as a political statement and in more modern times, as a representation of a free, alternative or natural spirit.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App