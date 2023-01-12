scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Your Place or Mine trailer: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher bring back old-fashioned romcom charm

Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, drops just in time for Valentine's Day and starts streaming on Netflix from February 10.

reese witherspoon, ashton kutcherYour Place Or Mine starts streaming on February 10.
Your Place or Mine trailer: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher bring back old-fashioned romcom charm
The trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher-starrer Your Place or Mine is out, and it is exactly the kind of romcom that the stars were known for in the earlier part of their career.

The trailer gives out the story of the film where Witherspoon and Kutcher’s characters met years ago and had a one night stand that eventually ended up turning into a lifelong friendship. Witherspoon’s Debbie is a single mother who is craving to get out of her monotonous routine when Kutcher’s Peter offers her a break in New York. They swap lives and Peter comes to realise that he has always loved her.

Watch Your Place or Mine trailer here:

The film has been written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna. McKenna is known for writing films like The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses, among others. This is her directorial debut.

Your Place or Mine also stars Tig Notaro, Zoe Chao, Rachel Bloom, Jesse Williams among others.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Your Place or Mine drops just in time for Valentine’s Day and starts streaming on Netflix from February 10.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 19:26 IST
