Here’s your chance to work with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese

Wish to work with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese? (Photo: Leonardo Dicaprio/Instagram) Wish to work with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese? (Photo: Leonardo Dicaprio/Instagram)

Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro on Wednesday offered a walk-on role in Martin Scorsese directorial Killers of the Flower Moon to people who are donating to the fundraiser All In Challenge. The lucky winner will get to spend a day on the set, interact with DiCaprio, De Niro and Scorsese, and also attend the premiere.

DiCaprio posted a video of himself and De Niro issuing the appeal. DiCaprio captioned the video, “We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge.”

He added, “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere.”

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is a film adaptation of the book of the same name by David Grann. Scorsese will be collaborating with Leonardo DiCaprio for the sixth time and with Robert De Niro for the tenth time.

DiCaprio was last seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. De Niro played the titular role of Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran in Scorsese’s The Irishman.

