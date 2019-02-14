Yesterday trailer: Danny Boyle’s next is about a world without The Beatles

The trailer of Danny Boyle’s next Yesterday is out, and this one certainly looks like an interesting feel-good movie.

In the trailer, we see a man named Jack who has almost given up on his musical career until a freak accident changes the world around him. When Jack wakes up after the accident that happened alongside a power failure across the world, no one remembers The Beatles. As Jack starts singing “Yesterday”, everyone around him is moved, but they have no idea as to who wrote it.

Watch the trailer of Yesterday here:

Jack sees this as an opportunity and starts plagiarising The Beatles’ songs. With his growing fame, Jack becomes the most popular singer-songwriter in the world, but as such feel-good films go, not everything stays perfect.

The film is an ode to The Beatles, and with an intriguing plot like this, it will certainly attract viewers as well.

The lead role of Jack Malik is being played by Himesh Patel. The film also stars Lily James and Kate McKinnon. We can also see cameos by Ed Sheeran and James Corden in the trailer.

Yesterday is written by Richard Curtis, who is known for writing Love Actually.